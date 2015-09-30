LONDON, Sept 30 Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will not be sanctioned by the English FA for making discriminatory comments towards former club doctor Eva Carneiro.

The FA said on Wednesday that he would not face any disciplinary action after it cleared him of any wrongdoing in the widely publicised incident that happened on the first day of the Premier League season.

The FA studied TV footage from the 2-2 draw with Swansea City on Aug. 8 after a member of the public lodged a complaint against Mourinho who publicly expressed his anger at the doctor for treating Eden Hazard on the field at Stamford Bridge late in the game.

The FA statement said they appointed an independent academic expert in Portuguese linguistics to analyse the footage of the incident which included the audio recording.

"After receiving the report from the expert, The FA is satisfied that the words used do not constitute discriminatory language under FA Rules," the FA said in a statement.

"Furthermore, both the words used, as translated and analysed by the independent expert, and the video evidence, do not support the conclusion that the words were directed at any person in particular.

"Consequently, on the evidence available to it, The FA will take no further action in relation to this matter."

Mourinho stripped Carneiro of working with the first team after the incident, and she has since left the club.

It was widely reported in the British media last week that the Gibraltar-born doctor was considering launching a legal battle having taken advice from a top firm of lawyers.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)