Oct 8 Former AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Marco Amelia looks set to join lurching Premier League champions Chelsea, after his agent Federico Pastorello appeared to confirm the move on Instagram.

"Dinner with #marcoamelia (Amelia) to celebrate the contract with Chelsea FC !!! Good luck !!" Pastorello said in a post.

A knee injury has ruled out first choice goalie Thibaut Courtois until December and left the squad with only one experienced goalkeeper in Asmir Begovic.

Amelia was released by Milan in the summer of 2014 and the 33-year-old Italian had a short term deal with Seria B side Perugia at the end of last season but never made a first-team appearance.

Chelsea, thrashed 3-1 at home by Southampton last weekend, sit in 16th place in the league with only eight points from their opening eight matches -- 10 behind leaders Manchester City.

The Blues have conceded 17 league goals already. Last season they let in only 32 for their entire 38-match campaign. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)