LONDON Oct 26 Chelsea will be fined 25,000 pounds ($38,327) and asked for their observations on three disciplinary incidents that occurred in Saturday's eventful 2-1 defeat at London rivals West Ham United.

An FA spokesman said on Monday that the automatic fine would be implemented because six players received a yellow card in the Premier League game. One of them, Nemanja Matic, was sent off, making seven cautions in all.

That incident upset coach Silvino Louro and manager Jose Mourinho who were both sent to the stands.

The FA await referee Jon Moss' report before deciding on further punishment but it would not necessarily trigger the suspended stadium ban that Mourinho faces after criticising another official following Chelsea's home defeat by Southampton this month.

The Premier League will also write to Chelsea about a possible breach of the regulation that clubs must fulfil media obligations after a game.

Neither Mourinho nor any of his coaches attended the traditional post-match news conference at West Ham.

The normal sanction is a warning or a fine although the Premier League said that is often not made public.

Chelsea have no planned news conference before Tuesday's League Cup match at Stoke City.

($1 = 0.6523 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)