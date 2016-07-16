Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, July 16 Chelsea have signed France midfielder N'Golo Kante from Premier League champions Leicester City on a five-year contract, the west London club said on Saturday.
Kante, 25, is new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's second acquisiton, following Olympique Marseille's Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, and arrives after playing at Euro 2016.
"I am so happy to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. It's a dream come true for me," Kante was quoted as saying on the Chelsea website (www.chelseafc.com).
"The opportunity to work with Antonio Conte, a brilliant coach, and some of the best players in the world was simply too good to turn down." (Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.