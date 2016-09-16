CHELSEA 1 LIVERPOOL 2

LONDON, Sept 16 A dominant Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Friday, goals from Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson halting the London side's unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Liverpool's midfield bossed the game from the start and in the 17th minute Philippe Coutinho launched the ball towards a clutch of unmarked Liverpool players at the far post. Lovren ran in from deep to volley home with the Chelsea defence static.

A glorious piece of skill in the 36th minute underlined Liverpool's superiority. An attempted clearance from defender Gary Cahill fell to Henderson 30 metres out and the midfielder dipped a shot into the top corner of the net past the leaping Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea looked brighter in the second half and got one back when the Premier League's top scorer Diego Costa was on hand to prod the ball into the net from a goal-line Nemanja Matic pass in the 61st minute for his fifth of the season. (Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Pritha Sarkar)