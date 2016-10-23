* Chelsea destroyed Manchester United 4-0 at Stamford Bridge

* Jose Mourinho humiliated on return to Chelsea as United manager

* Pedro scored fastest Premier League goal of season in 30 seconds

* Cahill doubled the lead when United failed to clear a corner

* Mourinho responded by replacing Fellaini with Mata at halftime

* Hazard scored the third with clever move to beat De Gea

* Kante got on scoresheet with first goal for Chelsea

* Chelsea away to Southampton next, United home to Burnley (Adds quotes, detail)

CHELSEA 4 MANCHESTER UNITED 0

Oct 23 (Reuters)- Jose Mourinho blamed "incredible defensive mistakes" for his humiliation on his Premier League return to Stamford Bridge where his former side Chelsea routed Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday,

Having held out for 90 minutes at Anfield last Monday, United conceded the quickest goal in the Premier League this season to Pedro after 30 seconds and were then ripped apart as Gary Cahill (21), Eden Hazard (62) and N'Golo Kante (70) completed the scoring.

Most of the goals stemmed from poor defending as Chelsea found ever more ingenious ways to inflict pain on Mourinho.

"We made incredible defensive mistakes and you pay for that," he said. "If you score you have a chance and the match would have been different. When you come with a strategy you can't concede a goal like that in the first minute.

"We were coming to have an offensive approach, we wanted to create chances, we showed that after the 1-0. The second and the third were counter-attack goals. If we score a goal like we almost did for 2-1 the game would be different."

Marcus Alonso began the unravelling with a defence-splitting pass between De Gea and his central defenders that found Pedro, while Cahill could not believe his luck when the ball fell to him in the area after Chris Smalling failed to clear a corner. "I couldn't miss from there," said Cahill.

Two up at half time, when United replaced Marouane Fellaini with Juan Mata, Chelsea sat back and waited to hit United on the break with Hazard adding a third after a clever one-two and then Kante driving forward to score his first goal for the club.

That goal would have particularly difficult for Mourinho to stomach because the former Leicester midfielder met so little resistance from those supposedly charged with stopping him getting into the area.

A downbeat Mourinho struggled to find a positive spin to put on a terrible result. It was only the second time in his Premier League career that one of his sides had conceded four goals.

"You lose three points when you lose 1-0 or 4-0, it doesn't make a difference," he said.

"We need to win matches now to close the gap." (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ian Chadband)