LONDON Feb 7 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1

A goal in added time by Chelsea's Diego Costa earned a point against Manchester United and preserved Guus Hiddink's unbeaten record since returning to the London club as interim manager in December while denying Dutch compatriot Louis van Gaal victory.

It also meant United had failed to win any of their last 10 league and cup meetings with Chelsea over the past three years.

Jesse Lingaard scored a fine goal for the visitors after an hour's play but in the first minute of added time Costa coolly beat Spain team mate David De Gea to snatch a draw.

Chelsea, who lost defender Kurt Zouma with a serious looking knee injury, were left in 13th place in their unexpectedly feeble title defence. United stayed fifth, six points behind neighbours Manchester City and the Champions League places.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)