17 hours ago
Soccer-Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid
July 19, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 17 hours ago

Soccer-Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, subject to the Spain international agreeing personal terms and passing a medical, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who had been strongly linked by British media with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, helped Madrid win a second successive Champions League title last season.

"Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge," the club said in a statement.

Morata, who returned to Real last year after a spell at Juventus, scored 20 goals as they claimed a La Liga and Champions League double.

He spent much of the season, however, as a substitute.

British media reports said Chelsea would pay around 70 million pounds ($91 million) for Morata.

$1 = 0.7675 pounds Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Toby Chopra

