Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 25 Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses is grateful to be given the chance to prove his worth by manager Antonio Conte after being loaned out by the Premier League club in the last three seasons.
The Nigeria international, who went to Stoke City, West Ham United and Liverpool, has played in all three of Chelsea's games this season, scoring in the League Cup second-round win over third-tier Bristol Rovers.
"Every pre-season I feel I've done well and it's just about being given a chance," Moses told British media.
"That was the thing that was missing. I've got that with this manager now and he knows what I've got and I just want to pay him back by working hard for the team. I want to do the right thing and also to enjoy myself on the pitch."
After Tuesday's win at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium to face champions Leicester City in the third round.
Chelsea, who have six points from the first two league games, host Burnley on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or