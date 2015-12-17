Dec 17 Following are some of the reactions to the sacking of Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on Thursday.

FORMER CHELSEA STRIKER CHRIS SUTTON

Previously he was perceived as intelligent, charming and witty but (with) some of his antics this season he has really let himself down.

There were cracks appearing when he subbed (Nemanja) Matic and had a dressing down with (Eden) Hazard. He clearly had lost the players earlier in the season. Performance-wise, he must have seen things weren't getting any better. You can't doubt Mourinho's coaching credentials but he has clearly lost the dressing room.

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN ALAN SHEARER, ON BBC RADIO 5 LIVE

I've never known a capitulation like it from a football club. I have never known players to perform like they did last season and then be so bad now. It's unprecedented.

Once you fall out with players then it is a very difficult situation you find yourself in. If you fall out with two or three you can move them on. But when you go over that you're talking about half a dressing room. You can't sack all the players. Then you have a decision to make.

SUNDERLAND BOSS SAM ALLARDYCE

I'm shocked to say the least.

They must already have somebody lined up to have done it now.

I'm sad to see Jose go because I got to know him quite well and he's a great manager with great character. He's a loss to the Premier League.

FORMER ARSENAL DEFENDER MARTIN KEOWN

This has been an accident waiting to happen.

Mourinho talked about betrayal this weekend. Go back to October and he was talking about rats within the camp. There have been big problems right from the start of the season.

He has lost the players. There is no trust there, respect is gone. Ultimately it is easier to change a manager than 22 players.