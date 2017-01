Oct 21 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Chelsea 1-1 Man United (Premier League, Feb. 07, 2016) Man United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, Dec. 28, 2015) Chelsea 1-0 Man United (Premier League, Apr. 18, 2015) Man United 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, Oct. 26, 2014) Chelsea 3-1 Man United (Premier League, Jan. 19, 2014) Man United 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, Aug. 26, 2013) Man United 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, May 05, 2013) Chelsea 1-0 Man United (FA Cup, Apr. 01, 2013) Man United 2-2 Chelsea (FA Cup, Mar. 10, 2013) Chelsea 5-4 Man United (League Cup, Oct. 31, 2012) Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Chelsea - D L L W W Manchester United - L L W D D Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 11/10 Chelsea to win 13/5 Man United to win 5/2 Match ends in a draw Correct Score: 10/1 0-0 draw, 6/1 1-1, 14/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3 7/1 Chelsea 1-0, 10/1 2-0, 15/2 2-1, 18/1 3-0 Man United: 9/1 1-0, 18/1 2-1, 11/1 2-1, 40/1 3-0 First Goal: 4/1 Diego Costa, 11/2 Eden Hazard, 6/1 Michy Batshuayi, 15/2 Oscar 11/2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 13/2 Marcus Rashford, 9/1 Anthony Martial, 9/1 Wayne Rooney, 11/1 Juan Mata Also: 4/1 Hazard to score in a Chelsea victory 6/1 Rashford to score in a Man Utd victory (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Edited by Toby Davis)