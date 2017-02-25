* Chelsea beat Swansea 3-1 to move 11 points clear

* Cesc Fabregas opened scoring for leaders

* Fernando Llorente equalised for Swansea

* Pedro restored Chelsea's lead

* Diego Costa wrapped up the points

* Chelsea at West Ham next, Swansea host Burnley

CHELSEA 3 SWANSEA CITY 1

Feb 25 Chelsea's stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points with a 3-1 victory over a resolute Swansea City side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance with his side's opener after 19 minutes, finishing well after being picked out by Pedro's cut-back.

Swansea worked tirelessly to avoid further damage and stunned the leaders shortly before halftime when Fernando Llorente rose to head Gylfi Sigurdsson's quickly-taken free kick past Thibaut Courtois.

Swansea's hopes of a valuable point in their relegation battle ebbed away when Lukasz Fabianski allowed Pedro's shot to squirm into the net and Diego Costa wrapped up the points with his 16th league goal of the season, volleying in from Eden Hazard's pass. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)