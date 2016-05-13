LONDON May 13 Chelsea captain John Terry, who feared he had played his last game for the club, has been offered a new one-year contract, interim manager Guus Hiddink said on Friday.

Hiddink, who is preparing for his final Premier League match at home to champions Leicester City on Sunday, told a news conference Terry was considering the offer.

The former England defender is out of contract at the end of the season and said earlier this year he expected to leave.

The 35-year-old made his debut for his only club in 1998 and has played more than 700 games for the west London side. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)