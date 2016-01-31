Jan 31 Chelsea captain John Terry will leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires at the end of the season, British media reported on Sunday.

"It's not going to be a fairytale ending, I'm not going to retire at Chelsea," Terry was quoted as saying.

"I was in last week before the Arsenal game and it (Chelsea contract) is not going to be extended. It's a no at the minute.

"I needed to know now like I have done every January and sometimes it takes a couple of months to get done. Unfortunately it was a no. It took me a couple of days to get over."

