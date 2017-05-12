Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 12 Chelsea claimed the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.
The win took Chelsea 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.
Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored in the 82nd minute to confirm Chelsea as champions in Italian manager Antonio Conte's first season in charge.
The west London club have won the English title six times with five of those triumphs coming in the past 13 seasons. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.