May 12 Chelsea claimed the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

The win took Chelsea 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored in the 82nd minute to confirm Chelsea as champions in Italian manager Antonio Conte's first season in charge.

The west London club have won the English title six times with five of those triumphs coming in the past 13 seasons. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)