April 21 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League, January 2017)

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016)

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, May 2016)

Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, November 2015)

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (League Cup, March 2015)

Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea (Premier League, Jan 2015)

Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham (Premier League, December 2014)

Chelsea 4-0 Tottenham (Premier League, March 2014)

Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, September 2013)

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, May 2013)

Form guide (Last five matches)

Chelsea - W L W W L

Tottenham - W W W W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

7/4 Chelsea to win in 90 minutes

9/5 Tottenham to win in 90 minutes

21/10 Match to end in draw after 90 minutes

8/11 Chelsea to qualify for final

1/1 Tottenham to qualify for final

Correct score:

Chelsea: 15/2 1-0; 12/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 25/1 3-0; 20/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2

Tottenham: 15/2 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 28/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2

Draw: 17/2 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 3-3 66/1

First scorer:

9/2 Diego Costa; 9/2 Harry Kane; 11/2 Eden Hazard; 6/1 Michy Batshuayi; 13/2 Dele Alli; 13/2 Heung Min-Son; 13/2 Vincent Janssen; 7/1 Pedro; 9/1 Willian

Also:

7/2 Diego Costa to score and Chelsea to win in 90 minutes

5/1 Dele Alli to score and Tottenham to win in 90 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)