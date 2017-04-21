Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
April 21 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League, January 2017)
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016)
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, May 2016)
Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, November 2015)
Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (League Cup, March 2015)
Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea (Premier League, Jan 2015)
Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham (Premier League, December 2014)
Chelsea 4-0 Tottenham (Premier League, March 2014)
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, September 2013)
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, May 2013)
Form guide (Last five matches)
Chelsea - W L W W L
Tottenham - W W W W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
7/4 Chelsea to win in 90 minutes
9/5 Tottenham to win in 90 minutes
21/10 Match to end in draw after 90 minutes
8/11 Chelsea to qualify for final
1/1 Tottenham to qualify for final
Correct score:
Chelsea: 15/2 1-0; 12/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 25/1 3-0; 20/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2
Tottenham: 15/2 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 28/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2
Draw: 17/2 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 3-3 66/1
First scorer:
9/2 Diego Costa; 9/2 Harry Kane; 11/2 Eden Hazard; 6/1 Michy Batshuayi; 13/2 Dele Alli; 13/2 Heung Min-Son; 13/2 Vincent Janssen; 7/1 Pedro; 9/1 Willian
Also:
7/2 Diego Costa to score and Chelsea to win in 90 minutes
5/1 Dele Alli to score and Tottenham to win in 90 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.