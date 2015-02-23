LONDON Feb 23 Chelsea are to appeal against the red card shown to Nemanja Matic during Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley, according to Sky Sports.

Matic was sent off in the 70th minute at Stamford Bridge for his violent reaction to a studs-up challenge from Burnley's Ashley Barnes.

"A criminal tackle. Matic is a very lucky guy," said Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho after his midfield player escaped injury.

The 26-year-old Serbian international rushed at Barnes and pushed him to the ground but he was defended by his manager.

"Football is about emotions and clearly Nemanja Matic had a reason to lose his emotions," Mourinho said.

"What are the consequences of his push? Nothing. The consequence for Matic from the tackle? It could have been the end of his career."

Chelsea must submit their appeal to the FA by 1300 GMT on Tuesday. Unless it succeeds, Matic will miss Sunday's League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

He will also be banned for Premier League matches against West Ham United and Southampton. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)