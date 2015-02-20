LONDON Feb 20 Chelsea have banned two more people, bringing the total to five, from their Stamford Bridge stadium following a probe into a racist incident captured in amateur video footage on the Paris Metro.

"If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in the incident the club will issue banning orders for life," the Premier League leaders said in a statement on Friday.

"We are grateful to the many Chelsea supporters and others who have provided information."

The video appeared to show fans of the London team chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it" as they stopped a black man, identified only as Souleymane, boarding a train on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on video by another passenger on the platform at the Richelieu-Drouot metro station before Chelsea drew 1-1 with Paris St Germain in a Champions League last 16 first-leg match at the Parc des Princes.

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea apologised to the man who was racially abused and team manager Jose Mourinho spoke of his shame over the incident. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)