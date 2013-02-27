LONDON, Feb 27 Factbox on Chelsea interim manager Rafael Benitez, who confirmed on Wednesday he was leaving the club at the end of the season. He is unhappy with the actions of the board and the fans. * Born in Madrid, April 16, 1960. * After a knee injury forces him into premature retirement ending a modest playing career, Spaniard Benitez begins coaching in the Real Madrid youth section. * From 1993 to 2001 he coaches Real Madrid B, Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife. * 2001/02 - Leads Valencia to their first league title in 31 years in his first season in charge. The club wins La Liga again in 2004 and beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 in the UEFA Cup final to win their first domestic and European double. LIVERPOOL * 2004, June 16 - Liverpool confirm Benitez appointment. * 2004/05 - His first season ends in triumph with the unforgettable Champions League final victory over AC Milan in Istanbul when his side overturn a 3-0 halftime deficit to draw 3-3 and win on penalties. * 2005-06 - Liverpool beat West Ham in the FA Cup final. * 2006-07 - Liverpool reach the Champions League final again in Athens, but end up losing to AC Milan. * 2009-10 - A poor season ends with Liverpool seventh in the Premier League and they also fail to negotiate the group stage of the Champions League. * 2010, June 3 - Benitez leaves Liverpool by mutual consent and a week later joins European champions Inter Milan. INTER MILAN * Inter stick with the same treble-winning squad but injuries begin to bite and form soon dips with a derby defeat by AC Milan one of their worst performances for years. * Benitez leaves after six months in charge despite winning the World Club Cup after a row with president Massimo Moratti. CHELSEA * Appointed as interim boss of the European champions in November after Roberto Di Matteo is sacked following a 3-0 defeat at Juventus which contributes to their Champions League group stage elimination. Benitez is never popular with fans and results do not especially improve, leading to a trademark "Rafa rant" where he slams the club for making him "interim" boss and lambasts the supporters after an FA Cup fifth round win at Middlesbrough. The outburst follows media reports of tensions between him and the team. (Editing by Mark Meadows)