LONDON, Sept 6 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to full training on Tuesday after a knee ligament injury, handing the Premier League club a boost before their Champions League opener against Bayer Leverkusen next week.

The Czech was ruled out for three to four weeks after falling awkwardly during a training session last month and has missed Chelsea's last two league games and his country's Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland last week.

Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com) showed a video of Cech training, lifting fans' hopes he might make an earlier-than-expected return in Saturday's league game at Sunderland or next Tuesday's home match against Leverkusen.

