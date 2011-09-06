LONDON, Sept 6 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech
returned to full training on Tuesday after a knee ligament
injury, handing the Premier League club a boost before their
Champions League opener against Bayer Leverkusen next week.
The Czech was ruled out for three to four weeks after
falling awkwardly during a training session last month and has
missed Chelsea's last two league games and his country's Euro
2012 qualifier against Scotland last week.
Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com) showed a video of Cech
training, lifting fans' hopes he might make an
earlier-than-expected return in Saturday's league game at
Sunderland or next Tuesday's home match against Leverkusen.
