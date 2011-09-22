LONDON, Sept 22 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has
been given the all-clear to resume playing after being taken to
hospital with a head injury suffered during Wednesday's League
Cup penalty shootout win over Fulham, Chelsea coach Andre
Villas-Boas has said.
The 29-year-old Czech Republic international, who now plays
in protective headgear after fracturing his skull in a collision
with Stephen Hunt of Reading five years ago, was forced off at
halftime after a collision with Fulham debutant Orlando Sa.
Chelsea were already without injured No.2 Hilario, meaning
losing Cech left them with third choice Ross Turnbull as their
only other recognised first-team goalkeeper.
Turnbull had to face a penalty just after coming on but his
goal survived intact as Fulham's Pajtim Kasami fired his
spotkick against the bar.
However after their 4-3 penalty shootout win Following a 0-0
draw, Villas-Boas said Cech had been given the all clear.
"Petr went for a scan in the hospital and he's okay," he
told reporters.
"He felt a little bit dizzy from the early concussion at
halftime. We decided, and he decided as well, it was better not
to take risks."
Cech should be fit to face Swansea City at Stamford Bridge
on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)