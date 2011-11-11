LONDON Nov 11 Chelsea manager Andre
Villas-Boas has been charged with improper conduct for comments
he made about referee Chris Foy following his side's 1-0 loss to
Queens Park Rangers last month, the FA said in a statement on
Friday.
Chelsea conceded an early penalty and were reduced to nine
men during the match on Oct. 23, prompting a strong reaction by
the Portuguese manager.
"I think the refereeing today was not good and it is not the
first time that has happened to us," Villas-Boas told Sky
Sports. "I am very, very disappointed with his performance.
"He was too emotional. I hope this is not a pattern forming
-- we have suffered in three games (this season) with
refereeing."
Villas-Boas has until 1600GMT on Nov. 15 to respond. Chelsea
were fined 20,000 pounds ($31,763.174) on Oct. 28 for failing to
control their players during the match.
($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)
