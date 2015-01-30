LONDON Jan 30 Chelsea striker Diego Costa will miss his side's top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Manchester City after losing his appeal against a charge of violent conduct, the English Football Association said on Friday.

The Brazilian-born Spain striker has been banned for three matches after treading down on Liverpool's Emre Can in the first half of the League Cup semi-final, second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who are five points clear at the top of the table, will be without Costa for Saturday's clash against Manchester City as well as games at Aston Villa and home to Everton. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)