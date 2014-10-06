(Adds charity's reaction)

LONDON Oct 6 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been cleared of a serious head injury after being substituted during the 2-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Belgian was forced off the pitch following an early clash with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and he was replaced by Petr Cech.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm Thibaut Courtois went to hospital during our Premier League game against Arsenal yesterday for precautionary tests on a head injury. Those tests came back all clear," Chelsea said in a statement on their website on Monday.

"Thibaut was treated for a minor cut to his ear and was released from hospital last night. He is expected to report for international duty later this week."

The Premier League introduced new regulations to deal with head injuries following an incident last season in which Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remained on the pitch after losing consciousness during a game against Everton.

However, Headway, a charity that supports those suffering from brain injuries, questioned whether the regulations were adequately adhered to.

"The new rules introduced this season were designed to ensure no risks to players' health were taken," Peter McCabe, the charity's chief executive, said in a statement on its website (www.headway.org.uk).

"They clearly state that, 'If there is any suspicion of the player having sustained a concussion, they must be removed from the field of play and not allowed to return'.

"This incident calls into question whether these rules are working effectively. For example, was the third 'tunnel doctor' consulted on the decision to allow Courtois to continue? If so, did he or she agree that there was no suspicion of concussion?

"From television footage alone, it is difficult to assess the severity of any injury and the decision of the medical team assessing the player has to be respected. However, it is hard to understand how a concussion was not suspected following the sickening clash."

Courtois used Twitter to thank fans for their messages of support. He added: "I'm already feeling better. Now I'm resting to be recovered and back on the pitch soon. Great victory yesterday."

