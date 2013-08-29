LONDON Aug 29 Chelsea have boosted their striking options with the signing of veteran Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o from Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Eto'o, who has signed a one-year contract, became the second player to join Chelsea from Anzhi following the arrival this week of Brazil playmaker Willian.

"I am very happy to be here but also anxious because I want to get playing as soon as possible," Eto'o told Chelsea's website.

"It wasn't a hard decision. I saw the qualities Chelsea have, and I was very happy with Jose Mourinho before, so when the opportunity came, I was very happy to take it.' (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)