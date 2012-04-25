LONDON, April 25 Avram Grant, sacked by Chelsea
after taking them to within a missed penalty kick of Champions
League glory, believes Roberto Di Matteo should be spared the
same fate whatever happens in this year's final in Munich.
Di Matteo, like Grant, took over in mid-season after Russian
owner Roman Abramovich had wielded his axe and the former
Chelsea midfielder has galvanised the squad, taking them to the
FA Cup final and now the Champions League final.
Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the Nou Camp, which
sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory in the Champions League
semi-final, typified the spirit the London club has displayed
since Andre Villas-Boas had his short reign curtailed in early
March.
"I think Roberto deserves one more year at least but
Abramovich sometimes thinks differently," Grant, whose Chelsea
side lost on penalties to Manchester United in the 2008 final in
Moscow, told the BBC.
"He has sacked many managers but until now the football was
on the way down and the team was on the way down.
"I think in his eyes the team is on the way up and Di Matteo
has a chance to continue."
Di Matteo has certainly done his job prospects no harm since
taking over from Villas-Boas on an interim basis.
Of the 15 matches since the Portuguese was sacked, Chelsea
have lost only one, away to Manchester City.
The players are quick to point out the impact the Italian
has had.
"He's created an atmosphere, a spirit and determination.
What he's done in bringing it together and getting a result like
this, and the results we've had before, is amazing," midfield
stalwart Frank Lampard said.
Grant, however, had a word of caution for Di Matteo.
"In my time we got to the final and played unbelievable
football and he (Abramovich) decided I would not continue.
Sometimes you never know," he said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)