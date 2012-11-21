Nov 21 Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, linked in the media with the Chelsea job after the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo, will not make any decision on his future until early next year, his agent said on Wednesday.

"I was with him 15 days ago and he told me that before January or February he won't decide which club he will coach or if he will be sitting on any bench next season," agent Josep Maria Orobitg was quoted as saying by Brazilian sports newspaper Lance (www.lancenet.com.br).

"It doesn't matter what happens, before that time he will not take any decision with any club or national team," Orobitg added.

"He alone will decide his future because he has a lot of personality.

"Right now he is with his family, resting, reading, watching football. In January he'll start thinking about which team he will coach next season."

Guardiola led Barca, the club where he began his playing career, to 14 trophies in the 19 competitions he contested during his four-year stint in charge, including two Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles.

The 41-year-old former Spain midfielder quit at the end of last season saying he wanted a rest from football and is currently living in New York with his family.

Italian Di Matteo was sacked earlier on Wednesday despite leading Chelsea to their first Champions League title last season. The Premier League club lost 3-0 at Juventus on Tuesday, leaving them on the brink of elimination from Europe's elite club competition. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)