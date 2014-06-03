LONDON, June 3 Chelsea have announced Eden Hazard is to wear the number 10 shirt next term, effectively scotching media reports that the Belgium World Cup winger could be leaving the club in the close season.

Hazard had been tipped to join team mate David Luiz at Paris St Germain. Terms have been agreed between the clubs and the Brazil World Cup defender is on the brink of completing a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

"I am very pleased to be able to wear the number 10 for Chelsea," Hazard told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com) on Tuesday.

"It is my favourite number and is one I am used to wearing for the national team, as well as the one worn by some of my heroes from when I was a kid, like (former France playmaker) Zinedine Zidane.

"I hope it brings me a lot of luck in the future and I look forward to the fans seeing me in it next season," added Hazard after taking over the number 10 shirt from Juan Mata who was sold to Manchester United in January.

Belgium have been drawn in Group H for the World Cup in Brazil later this month, alongside Algeria, Russia and South Korea. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)