LONDON Nov 29 Chelsea manager Andre
Villas-Boas criticised his side after a 2-0 home defeat by
Liverpool in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday and warned
they must improve if they are not to avoid an early exit in the
Champions League next week.
The London side host Spanish club Valencia next week in
their final Group E fixture knowing defeat or a draw would knock
them out of the competition at the group stage for the first
time.
"It was not good today," Portuguese Villas-Boas, who
replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the Chelsea hot seat in the summer,
told reporters. "It's a pity for us because we had a good chance
to progress at home but Liverpool were superior today.
"In terms of the Champions League it's life or death -- this
level won't be good enough. We have to up the tempo and play
that game with the ultimate desire."
Villas-Boas said the next month would be a crucial period
for the club who are currently outside the top four in the
Premier League.
"We have to do the maximum with our fixtures. December
fixtures include Newcastle, Man city and Tottenham but for us to
progress we have to make the most of these games in December,"
he said. "Bearing in mind that we play these top teams it can
put our challenge back on track.
"At the moment at home we just haven't been good enough. I
think we need to get our fans behind us. You know that Stamford
Bridge (fans) have become anxious about playing at home. We have
two big games at home where we will need our fans behind us."
Second-half goals by Maxi Rodriguez and Martin Kelly, both
created by Craig Bellamy, made it a good night for Liverpool
manager Kenny Dalglish whose side have now won at Chelsea twice
in 10 days following a 2-1 league win.
An injury to midfielder Lucas took some of the gloss off the
night though, the Brazilian carried off on a stretcher with a
knee injury.
"Lucas has damaged his knee, we don't know what it is,"
Dalglish said. "Rather than speculate we'll get a proper
diagnosis tomorrow or the next day."
Dalglish praised the performance of Welshman Bellamy who was
in tears before the match during a minute's silence for Wales
manager Gary Speed who died on Sunday, aged 42.
"We know he's a fantastic footballer," said Dalglish. "To
come back and play like that after the man he considered a
mentor passed away. For the wee man it's great for him."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Ransom)