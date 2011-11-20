(clarifies final para to say Spurs will move third with victory
over Aston Villa)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 20 Chelsea's faltering
Premier League title challenge suffered another blow on
Sunday when they lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool following a late
winner by defender Glen Johnson.
A second successive home defeat for Chelsea following their
5-3 loss to Arsenal left them 12 points behind leaders
Manchester City after 12 matches of the season.
Chelsea fell behind when Maxi Rodriguez struck after 34
minutes but equalised when substitute Daniel Sturridge scored at
the far post 10 minutes into the second half.
The game at Stamford Bridge appeared to be heading for a
draw until former Chelsea full back Johnson found himself in
space on the right and burst into the penalty area before
unleashing a low shot into the corner of the net.
Liverpool, unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions,
climbed to sixth in the table, level on points with
fourth-placed Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
"It is not good to be so low in the table in relation to the
leaders at this stage of the season but there is no running away
from our responsibilities," Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas
told a news conference.
"There is no calling this a year of transition, no calling
for time to do our work. Our responsibility is to win the most
amount of trophies we can and at the moment we are in four
competitions."
Villas-Boas has endured a difficult start as Chelsea
manager.
"It is not the brightest of starts in the Premier League for
Chelsea in the last 10 years, but the belief is there from the
team and that is what we have to focus on," he said.
Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish was delighted with his
team.
"We played really well in the first half -- they came back
in the second half and put us under a bit of pressure, but we
hung on in there and the result matched our ambition of wanting
to win the game," he said.
"Glen Johnson ran into their box in the 86th minute to score
the goal to win the game, I don't know what he was doing up
there, but it's an indication of how much we wanted to win when
your right full-back is up there."
BREAKNECK PACE
Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, signed from Liverpool for
50 million pounds ($79 million) in January, and Andy Carroll who
replaced him at Anfield for 35 million pounds both started on
the bench but the visitors struck first after a breathless start
to the match.
Charlie Adam dispossessed John Obi Mikel on the edge of the
Chelsea penalty area to set up an exchange of passes between
Craig Bellamy and Luis Suarez before Maxi Rodriguez swept the
ball over a diving Petr Cech and into the far corner.
Bellamy, making only his second league start since returning
to Liverpool, was at the heart of most of their first-half raids
and Suarez put the erratic David Luiz under almost continual
pressure every time Liverpool broke forward.
Suarez and Chelsea captain John Terry, both the subject of
investigations into allegations of racism, had contrasting
halves, with Suarez causing Chelsea problems and Terry looking
far from his old assured self.
Chelsea, though, looked livelier after the break when
Sturridge, who made his England debut against Sweden on Tuesday,
immediately added pace to their attack and he equalised from
close range following a surging run and cross from Florent
Malouda.
Moments later Chelsea went close to a second but Liverpool
goalkeeper Pepe Reina kept his side level with a brilliant
point-blank save from Branislav Ivanovic who flicked on a Didier
Drogba free kick.
Malouda twice went close for Chelsea as Liverpool defended
in depth but the visiting team suddenly found inspiration in the
shape of the marauding Johnson who surged into the penalty area
and stroked the ball past the despairing Terry into the corner
of the net.
Chelsea suffered their first back-to-back home league
defeats since 2002 and will head for a Champions League match at
Bayer Leverkusen in Germany on Wednesday having lost three of
their last four league games.
Manchester City notched up their 11th win in 12 league
matches with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday and
Manchester United stayed five points behind their local rivals
in second place with a 1-0 win at Swansea City.
Tottenham, who have two matches in hand on the other leading
sides, will climb to third with victory over Aston Villa at
White Hart Lane on Monday (2000GMT).
(Editing by Ed Osmond)