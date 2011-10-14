LONDON Oct 14 Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has
refuted the idea that owner Roman Abramovich might gain
financially if the club left Stamford Bridge for a new stadium.
The 2009-10 Premier League champions announced this month
that they had made a proposal to buy back the freehold land at
Stamford Bridge from a group called Chelsea Pitch Owners.
Chelsea said this did not mean the club would definitely move
but added that buying back the freehold removed a potential
hurdle should a suitable alternative site become available.
"There is no possibility for Mr Abramovich to make any money
(from moving)," Buck told Chelsea TV on Friday.
The chairman then went on to explain the financial details
surrounding a possible relocation.
"To build a new stadium of 55,000 to 60,000 seats would cost
in the region of 450 million pounds ($711 million) which with
the land would total maybe 500 to 550 million pounds," said
Buck.
"The profit on the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge would be
maybe a third of that amount and money from other sources such
as Mr Abramovich and banks would be needed to move to another
location."
Abramovich has already invested hundreds of millions of
pounds since buying the west London club in 2003 and his
spending power has played a major role in Chelsea winning three
league titles since then.
"I don't know how much money Mr Abramovich has," added Buck.
"He has invested 800 million pounds into this club and no matter
how much he has, he must notice he has invested 800 million.
"A figure of 500 million pounds for a new stadium is a lot
of money no matter who you are and the decision has been made
we're not going to move to another stadium unless we can take
the proceeds of a redevelopment of Stamford Bridge towards it."
LOWER PRICES
Stamford Bridge has a capacity of 41,000 but Buck said
moving to a new stadium would help lower ticket costs.
"Many more seats available should put downward pressure on
ticket prices," Buck said.
"We can't make guarantees today what the pricing will be in
five, 10, 20 years, that is impossible in any stadium, but a big
stadium would allow us to test pricing, test different
categories and test things that hopefully would help the fans."
Buck described Abramovich as a "Chelsea fan" and said he was
"virtually certain" the Russian had no intention of selling the
club.
Senior club officials accept that some supporters may show
their opposition to a possible relocation by handing out
leaflets at Saturday's home game with Everton.
"We take all this discussion seriously," Buck said. 'This is
all I have been doing for the last 10 days, talking to fan
groups and fans and I am happy to do it -- it is an important
part of the process.
"If there are leaflets handed out tomorrow, okay. I believe
in free speech and as long as there is compliance with the
safety and security regulations we have at the ground on
matchdays then free speech is what life is all about."
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris. To comment on
this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)