Oct 25 Chelsea were charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for the behaviour of their players during their weekend defeat to Queens Park Rangers in which they had two sent off.

The governing body has also written to manager Andre Villas-Boas to demand an explanation of his post-match comments about referee Chris Foy.

The Chelsea boss was highly critical of Foy who dismissed right back Jose Bosingwa and striker Didier Drogba in the first half of their shock 1-0 defeat to their west London neighbours on Sunday.

The FA charge relates specifically to an incident following Bosingwa's red card when Chelsea players surrounded the referee.

"The FA has today charged Chelsea with failure to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).

"Separately, the FA has written to Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas and asked for an explanation on his post-match media comments."

The club have until Oct. 28 to respond to both charges. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)