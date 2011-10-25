Oct 25 Chelsea were charged by the Football
Association on Tuesday for the behaviour of their players
during their weekend defeat to Queens Park Rangers in which they
had two sent off.
The governing body has also written to manager Andre
Villas-Boas to demand an explanation of his post-match comments
about referee Chris Foy.
The Chelsea boss was highly critical of Foy who dismissed
right back Jose Bosingwa and striker Didier Drogba in the first
half of their shock 1-0 defeat to their west London neighbours
on Sunday.
The FA charge relates specifically to an incident following
Bosingwa's red card when Chelsea players surrounded the referee.
"The FA has today charged Chelsea with failure to ensure
their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the
FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).
"Separately, the FA has written to Chelsea manager Andre
Villas-Boas and asked for an explanation on his post-match media
comments."
The club have until Oct. 28 to respond to both charges.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)