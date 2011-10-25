* FA to probe allegations
* Terry denies racism claims
By Toby Davis
LONDON, Oct 25 John Terry has welcomed the
Football Association's (FA) decision to launch an investigation
into an allegation of racist abuse during Chelsea's ill-tempered
west London derby at Queens Park Rangers.
England captain Terry has strenuously denied racially
abusing Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand, younger brother of his
long-time international team mate Rio, in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat
at Loftus Road on Sunday.
The FA said on Tuesday it would look into the allegations,
on the same day it also charged Chelsea with failing to control
their players during the match.
In addition, visiting manager Andre Villas-Boas has been
asked by the FA to explain his post-match criticism of referee
Chris Foy.
"I welcome the FA enquiry and look forward to clearing my
name as soon as possible," Terry said in a statement.
An incident involving the two players has been widely
publicised after footage was shown on the Internet.
An anonymous complaint was also made to the police who have
said they are looking into the matter.
"The FA takes seriously any allegations of discrimination
and abuse of this type," it said in a statement which made no
mention of either player.
Terry was quick to deny the allegations after Sunday's
match. He released a statement that evening saying the incident
was a "misunderstanding".
Villas-Boas supported his captain at a news conference on
Tuesday. The Portuguese sought to draw a line under the matter
and said Terry and Ferdinand had met up after the match.
HIGH-FIVES
The Daily Mail newspaper reported the meeting ended with the
two players high-fiving and embracing.
"Anton was present in our dressing room. For us it was the
end of the story and it still is," the Chelsea manager said.
"It's just a misunderstanding and something blown out of all
proportion. People who represent this country should have better
and fuller support."
Rangers released a statement on Tuesday, saying they were
aware of the incident and would be conducting their own
enquiries.
"As a club we will provide our players with our unequivocal
support when alleged incidents like this occur," chairman Tony
Fernandes said.
The game ended in a shock defeat for Chelsea who had right
back Jose Bosingwa and striker Didier Drogba sent off in a fiery
first half during which Rangers scored the only goal from the
penalty spot.
The behaviour of Chelsea players following Bosingwa's
dismissal, however, has landed the club in further hot water
with the FA.
The governing body said on Tuesday it was charging the club
with "failure to ensure their players conducted themselves in an
orderly fashion" after they surrounded the referee following the
first red card.
The FA also said it had written to Villas-Boas to demand an
explanation of his post-match comments in which he criticised
the award of the penalty and said the result would have been
different under another official.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)