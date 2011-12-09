LONDON Dec 9 Defeat against leaders
Manchester City on Monday will effectively end Chelsea's Premier
League title hopes, coach Andre Villas-Boas warned on Friday.
Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Chapions League with a
3-0 victory at home to Valencia on Tuesday but have fallen off
the pace domestically and are in fourth place, 10 points behind
unbeaten City.
"For us, its either we continue to challenge for the Premier
League if we win or if we draw, (but) our Premiership becomes
extremely difficult if we lose," Villas-Boas told reporters.
"There is no quitting and there will be no quit belief. But
13 points will be a massive gap."
City have been rampant so far this season, dropping just
four points in 14 league matches and scoring 48 goals, although
they did suffer a setback on Wednesday when, despite a 2-0 home
win against Bayern Munich, they were eliminated from the
Champions League.
Villas-Boas praised Roberto Mancini's outfit and warned that
with every passing victory they will toughen mentally, making
them even harder to overhaul from the top of the table.
"It's difficult to find weaknesses in a top quality side
like Manchester City at the moment," he said. "They are more
than fair leaders with outstanding performance levels."
"Motivation has been top for them and in the end motivation
is decisive. I think the further they go on in the league with
the amount of wins that they have been having, the further that
they believe this can be their year. This has a major impact."
Last week Chelsea won 3-0 at high-flying Newcastle United
and Villas-Boas, whose own position has come under scrutiny in
recent weeks, said his side's recent improvement was largely
down to stronger defensive displays.
"The Newcastle win was a good response. In the Premiership
we are showing good signs of recovery from a bad period between
(losses to) QPR and Arsenal. Out of four games, we have three
wins and three clean sheets.
"It does mean that our defence is competent and our
defensive organisation is solid."
France striker Nicolas Anelka and Brazilian defender Alex
have stopped training with the Chelsea first team after handing
in transfer requests and there has been speculation that
midfield stalwart Frank Lampard could be set to leave the club
as Villas-Boas aims to reduce the age of his squad.
Lampard, who has been linked with the MLS in the U.S., was
an unused substitute for the crucial match against Valencia in
midweek but Villas-Boas brushed away speculation about the
future of Chelsea's old guard.
"We have a lot of competence in the team. Everybody is
challenging for their place. The conversation for Lamps is
exactly the same for all of the players," Villas-Boas said.
"All of them are competing to be the best, to be in the
starting eleven. All of them deserve credit and he'll turn
things around for sure."
Villas-Boas preferred to concentrate on gaining three points
at home to City and rekindling Chelsea's title chances.
"To get maybe the sense of consistency in terms of results
and wins would be. Then we could say finally we got our
run back," he said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)