LONDON Dec 13 Chelsea are back in the
Premier League title race not just because they beat league
leaders Manchester City 2-1 on Monday but because for the last
hour of the game they began to play like Chelsea again.
The Londoners abandoned their suicidal high line defensive
strategy, sat deeper in defence and strangled the life out of
Roberto Mancini's side who had started like champions, but after
defender Gael Clichy's 58th minute red card, ended the match
looking like many City teams of old: lost and confused.
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas's insistence on his
defenders holding their line some 40 or 50 metres from goal to
give his team extra attacking verve has been exposed as largely
unworkable, especially in the 3-1 defeat at Manchester United
and the 5-3 home loss to Arsenal.
It cost them the first goal after two minutes on Monday at
Stamford Bridge when Pablo Zabaleta found Sergio Aguero just
inside City's half.
Aguero executed some exquisite skill before his pinpoint
pass allowed Mario Balotelli to break free just inside Chelsea's
half, and then score after a surging run took him past
goalkeeper Petr Cech.
City totally dominated the next 25 minutes while Chelsea
still defended high up the field but gradually, seemingly
collectively reverting to type, began to defend much deeper.
Villas-Boas gave a hint that the players took the decision
to drop back rather than him, when he told reporters: "In the
first minutes, we suffered a lot and the players felt they
needed to adjust.
"We started with a medium block defensively, but it was
difficult for us and the players stepped back. Then they felt
the confidence coming back to them. They were brave to adapt and
we showed good strength of character to win this game."
SEVEN POINTS
Defeat would have left Chelsea 13 points behind City but
they have now moved to within seven points at the top after 15
games.
Villas-Boas added: "Our objective was to shorten the lead at
the top and to do that, we needed to beat City. We adapted to
the circumstances, we felt how the game was going and deserved
to get the win."
Victory certainly eased the pressure on the Portuguese after
five defeats in a nine-match spell between the end of October
and the end of November.
Now, following 3-0 wins over Newcastle United in the Premier
League and Valencia in the Champions League last week which sent
them into the last 16, Chelsea appear to be back on track.
The mystery was, why, when they started with a high line
against Valencia before dropping deeper last week, they started
with a high line again against City.
Although David Luiz, who has looked particularly vulnerable
in the system, was suspended on Monday, John Terry and Branislav
Ivanovic looked just as unhappy in the opening spell when City
were in virtual total control.
Aguero should have doubled City's lead after 11 minutes but
with David Silva playing some inspired football and Yaya Toure
dominating play like Patrick Vieira did in Arsenal's
title-winning era, it seemed City were set for all three points.
But gradually the game changed with Terry, Ivanovic, Ashley
Cole and Jose Bosingwa all retreating back into what was clearly
a more comfortable zone for all of them.
Raul Meireles' 34th minute equaliser put Chelsea back in the
game and referee Mark Clattenburg then made City's task harder
when he sent off Clichy for a lunge on Ramires.
Chelsea were now in the ascendancy and they got their reward
when Joleon Lescott raised his arms to block a Daniel Sturridge
shot to concede an 83rd minute penalty which substitute Frank
Lampard converted.
City boss Roberto Mancini was upset with Clattenburg for
failing to give City a penalty when Bosingwa fouled Silva, but
remained largely upbeat after his team's first defeat league
defeat since last May when they lost to Everton.
"It was very difficult for us after the sending off and I'm
also disappointed that the referee missed a clear penalty for us
in the first half," he said.
"That changed the game but we are still top of the table and
it was always possible that we could lose one game.
"You could see Chelsea were very happy to beat us and that
shows that we are viewed as a top team now. Hopefully we can go
another 14 games without losing again. That would be nice."
City, who have 38 points, face another tough task on Sunday
when they are at home to improving Arsenal, who have climbed to
fifth on 29 points after a run of good results.
With Manchester United (36 points) in second place, followed
by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both on 31, the title race is
on.
As Villas-Boas said: "Seven points is nothing right now with
so many teams competing for the title -- its been a good week
for us."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)