LONDON Dec 15 Spanish striker Fernando
Torres is "not for sale at any price", Chelsea manager Andre
Villas-Boas said on Thursday.
The 27-year-old Spain international joined Chelsea from
Liverpool for a British transfer record fee of 50 million pounds
($77.06 million) last January, but has endured a forgettable
year at Stamford Bridge.
He has scored only five goals in 35 appearances, played
poorly most of the time and has started only one of Chelsea's
last seven matches in all competitions.
He was an unused substitute in Monday's 2-1 win over
previously unbeaten Premier League leaders Manchester City and
only came on for the last 13 minutes of Chelsea's Champions
League win over Valencia on Dec. 6.
As a result he has been widely linked with a move away from
Stamford Bridge for a cut-price 20.0 million pounds fee in the
January transfer window, but Villas-Boas told reporters at
Chelsea's training ground south of London, he was not for sale.
"It is true: Fernando Torres is not for sale at any price,
not now or in the summer," said Villas-Boas ahead of Saturday's
Premier League clash with Wigan Athletic.
"We are pretty sure when Fernando is called up he will
respond with the quality and talent he has. We have to make the
best decisions for the team."
The Portuguese also gave unsettled England midfielder Frank
Lampard, who like Torres has lost his place in the starting
line-up, a boost.
The 33-year-old Lampard, who has been at Chelsea for 10
years and made over 500 appearances for the club, came off the
bench to score the winner from the penalty spot against City on
Monday but has been recently sidelined while Villas-Boas has
played Raul Meireles and 20-year-old Oriol Romeu in midfield.
"Frank Lampard is a player of massive magnitude to this
club," Villas-Boas enthused. "There are plenty of players that
push for the starting eleven and Frank is not the only one.
"I think 'Lamps' is one of the top five players most used.
Every player wants to be involved in every game but sometimes
it's just not possible.
"We've been having conversations with all the players, we
treat them all equally. The club's direction and fortune is the
most important thing.
"There is no hiding that 'Lamps' represents the best in the
history of the club. These are players of massive magnitude and
represent Chelsea's success but in our opinion every player must
be treated equally. Sometimes we can't please everybody."
($1 = 0.6488 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett)