LONDON, April 9 Frank Lampard became the first
midfielder to chalk up 150 Premier League goals but it was not
enough to earn Chelsea victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw
at west London rivals Fulham on Monday.
The 33-year-old Lampard struck from the penalty spot in the
44th minute after Salomon Kalou was brought down in dubious
circumstances in the box.
Fulham equalised with seven minutes to go when Clint Dempsey
headed his 16th league goal of the season from a right-wing
corner.
Chelsea remained sixth in the table, two points behind
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United who are level on 59
points with five games to go in the race for the fourth and
final Champions League qualifying berth for next season.
