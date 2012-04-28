LONDON, April 28 Champions League finalists
Chelsea have agreed to sign German international midfielder
Marko Marin from Werder Bremen when the summer transfer window
opens.
"Both clubs have agreed a fee and the 23-year-old midfielder
has agreed personal terms," Chelsea said in a statement on their
website (www.chelseafc.com) on Saturday.
Chelsea did not disclose the fee for the player who was
linked with a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in
January.
Bremen's director of sport Klaus Allofs was quoted by the
BBC as saying: "We have always said that we would be open to
talk if any of our players receives a good offer which was also
interesting for Werder.
"In the coming weeks, we will deal with the last
formalities. We wish Marko all the best for this new challenge."
Born in what was then Yugoslavia in 1989, Marin moved to
Germany with his family at an early age and played for Borussia
Moenchengladbach before moving to Bremen in 2009.
Marin, who can play as either a central or wide man, has
made 87 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen, scoring 12 goals. He
was a member of the Bremen side that lost in the 2010 German Cup
final to Bayern Munich.
He has played 16 times for Germany, including two
substitute appearances in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)