LONDON, July 2 Salomon Kalou and Jose Bosingwa,
who featured in Chelsea's Champions League final win over Bayern
Munich in May, have left the London club.
Ivory Coast striker Kalou and former Portugal defender
Bosingwa are now free agents after the European champions opted
not to renew their contracts, the club said on their website
(www.chelseafc.com).
Kalou scored 60 goals in six seasons at Stamford Bridge and
made a record 107 substitute appearances.
Bosingwa joined Chelsea in 2008 but injuries restricted him
to 126 appearances.
