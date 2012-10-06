LONDON Oct 6 Chelsea defender Ashley Cole will face disciplinary action from the club after his foul-mouthed Twitter rant against the English FA, manager Roberto Di Matteo said on Saturday.

Di Matteo told reporters after the 4-1 Premier League win over Norwich City that the England left-back would be punished by Chelsea. He is also likely to be disciplined by the FA.

"We've got a social media policy at the club and there's going to be a disciplinary process - action - against the tweet and that's how I'll leave it," said Italian Di Matteo.

Cole called the FA a "bunch of t***s" on Friday after being accused of "evolving" his statement supporting Chelsea team mate John Terry's defence against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers player Anton Ferdinand during a match.

Although Cole removed the tweet and "unreservedly apologised" within hours of posting it, the matter is clearly far from over.

Cole played alongside Chelsea captain Terry in Saturday's win over Norwich which took the European champions four points clear at the top of the table. (Writing by Mike Collett; Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)