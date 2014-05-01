LONDON May 1 Chelsea coach Rui Faria has been handed a six-match stadium ban and a 30,000-pound ($50,700) fine after admitting misconduct charges, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Faria was sent to the stands during Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Sunderland on April 19.

Sunderland's victory came courtesy of a contentious penalty decision that sparked a furious touchline reaction from Faria who was charged with using "abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official" as well as "improper conduct".

Faria was also warned as to his future conduct.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was also charged with misconduct during the same match, but requested a personal hearing.

Mourinho sarcastically congratulated referee Mike Dean and Mike Riley - the head of the referees' governing body - after the loss to relegation-threatened opponents which ended the Portuguese coach's 77-game unbeaten league record at Stamford Bridge.

($1 = 0.5919 British Pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)