LONDON Oct 25 A trip to Manchester United has in the past struck fear into the heart of many an opposition team, but that will not apply to Chelsea on Sunday because they know history is on their side.

The Londoners seem to have the Indian sign over United at Old Trafford, having lost only nine of 39 league matches there since 1966.

A 2-1 victory in 2010 went a long way to sealing a third domestic title in six years for the Stamford Bridge outfit. They again silenced a 75,000 crowd in May 2013 with a 1-0 triumph, while last season's clash ended in a goalless stalemate.

Chelsea have won 14 of their last 39 visits to Old Trafford, also drawing 16 times, and Jose Mourinho's men appear well-placed to continue their proud record this weekend.

Seventh-placed United have struggled to find form under new manager Louis van Gaal and do not look strong enough to mount a challenge for a record-extending 21st top-flight crown.

Captain John Terry, however, has sounded a note of caution to the Chelsea squad, who have opened a three-point lead over Southampton at the top of the table.

"United are still a very good side with world-class players," the defender told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"Results haven't really gone their way so far but we're still aware at Old Trafford it's a hostile atmosphere and they've got great support behind them. We'll go there expecting them to be very good."

Mourinho will certainly have Chelsea in the right mood to take on United, according to Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas who has been a revelation since joining from Barcelona in the close season.

"The difference with him, from what I have experienced in the three or four months I've been here, is how competitive he is," explained Fabregas. "He just wants to win, he doesn't let you relax.

"When we are having meetings before the games, halftime talks, even after the games, he always has the right things to say. Not just that, the way he says it he makes everyone focused straight away.

"Obviously you always want to win but the way he motivates the players, he is special in that. With him it is impossible not to go into a game focused and motivated," added Fabregas. (Editing by Toby Davis)