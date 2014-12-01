(Adds results since 1990)

By Tony Jimenez

LONDON Dec 1 Chelsea will look to stretch one of the longest unbeaten sequences in the top flight when the runaway leaders entertain arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

There has been little love lost between the fans of both sides since Spurs beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley in the first all-London FA Cup final in 1967.

The Stamford Bridge club, however, can boast a proud 24-year unbeaten home streak against the team from White Hart Lane, stretching back to 1990 when Gary Lineker scored one of the goals as the visitors triumphed 2-1 in the old First Division.

Chelsea have yet to taste defeat in 20 matches in all competitions this season and, after dropping two points in a 0-0 draw at lowly Sunderland on Saturday, Jose Mourinho's men will be keen to instantly get back to winning ways.

"I wouldn't say we are happy with a point but one is better than no points," Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told the club website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.

"If you score early then you know the opposition have to come at you and there will be more space but we couldn't do that and it was a difficult match."

Chelsea are six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City after 13 Premier League games and Courtois is hungry to keep churning out victories.

"We don't have to focus on clean sheets, the most important thing is to win games," he said.

"Obviously it's nice to keep a clean sheet but I'd rather win a match 2-1. It's good that we haven't lost a match but we want to win rather than draw."

Spurs are in seventh place, 13 points adrift of Chelsea, and will go to Stamford Bridge buoyed by their 2-1 comeback victory at home to Everton on Sunday.

Results since 1990

Feb 1990 1-2

Dec 1990 3-2

Jan 1992 2-0

Mar 1993 1-1

Feb 1994 4-3

Feb 1995 1-1

Nov 1995 0-0

Oct 1996 3-1

Apr 1998 2-0

Dec 1998 2-0

Jan 2000 1-0

Oct 2000 3-0

Mar 2002 4-0

Feb 2003 1-1

Sep 2003 4-2

Sep 2004 0-0

Mar 2006 2-1

Apr 2007 1-0

Jan 2008 2-0

Aug 2008 1-1

Sep 2009 3-0

Apr 2011 2-1

Mar 2012 0-0

May 2013 2-2

Mar 2014 4-0 (Additional reporting by Infostrada Sports, editing by Tom Hayward)