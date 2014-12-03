LONDON Dec 3 Nothing, it seems, can deflect Chelsea from their pursuit of the Premier League title, not even the absence of their leading striker Diego Costa.

Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur was achieved without the Spain international who was suspended, but then again, the man filling his boots was Didier Drogba.

The Ivorian, who scored 157 goals in his first spell at the club, returned on a one-year deal this season and despite being 36, showed just why he and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who first signed him in 2004, are apparently inseparable.

Drogba set up Eden Hazard for Chelsea's first goal after 19 minutes with a superb one-two and three minutes later powered through to belt his side's second past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

Even when he was substituted later, Loic Remy took his chance to score Chelsea's third and crush any hope Tottenham had of mounting a comeback.

"Drogba is a team player ... he has an old-time mentality, he's not selfish, he's not vain, he's humble and he fights for the team," Mourinho told reporters.

"He hasn't surprised me at all (since returning). I played against him with Real Madrid and I played against him with Chelsea against Galatasaray.

"I could see the potential he still has and I was expecting exactly this, I had no doubt about him. From a mental point, for not starting every game, I knew he would adapt to this new role."

Chelsea were second-best for the opening 20 minutes when Tottenham's Harry Kane headed against the crossbar, but once ahead they never looked like surrendering their unbeaten start to the season or their six-point lead over Manchester City.

They go to Newcastle United on Saturday when they will be without midfielder Nemanja Matic who picked up a fifth yellow card against Tottenham.

Mourinho shrugged that off, such is his confidence in a squad bulging with quality and experience.

"We don't cry about it, we give confidence to the others and they respond in the best way," he said.

"No problem....we play another one. "No one remembered Diego Costa tonight. We don't cry."

Mourinho still has not lost a Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge and has only suffered three defeats in 46 league clashes against London rivals, while Tottenham have not won in the league at the ground since 1990 when Gary Lineker scored the winner.

"To be fair, many of our players don't know and I believe that many of the Spurs players don't know that, I think it doesn't play a part," Mourinho said.

"But yeah it's a long time. I think Lineker is happy." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)