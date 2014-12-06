LONDON Dec 6 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho turned his ire on Newcastle United' fans and even the ball boys on Saturday after his side's 23-match unbeaten run was ended by a 2-1 Premier League defeat.

The Portuguese, whose side were undone by Papiss Cisse's second-half double, accused the home fans of time-wasting.

"I think the six minutes (stoppage time) could have been 20," Mourinho told the BBC after his side's first Premier League defeat of the season halted their impressive march.

"Things that were happening outside the four lines are things that the referee cannot control.

"He cannot punish the ball boy that disappears, he cannot punish the people in the crowd who keep the ball, he cannot punish the person who throws the ball so we have two balls on the pitch at the same time.

"One thing is to waste time on the pitch, the proper way, you keep the ball, you go the corner, you hold the ball, win a free kick, the goalkeeper doesnt't run to get the ball, but it's another thing when it happens outside the four lines.

"I think that in high level football it wouldn't happen, but it happens."

Chelsea, who led the table by six points at the start of the day, appeared in control throughout the first half but were not their normal clinical selves and Newcastle took their chances to beat the London club at home for the second season in a row.

Cisse scored in the 57th and 78th minutes before Didier Drogba pulled a goal back to set up a nerve-jangling finale for the fans.

"We were very unlucky, even more than last season," Mourinho said.

"Only one team wants to win, only one team plays to win, but that team doesn't score and they go and cross the midfield line and score a goal and after that we have to chase the game which we did, which gave me lots of pride.

"After the second goal we lost the emotional balance a bit and we had to change the way we were playing because at that moment we didn't have cool brains to think."

Mourinho, however, remained philosophical.

"We are top of the league," he said. "If you ask the other 19 clubs if they want to be in our poisition they say yes. But it's only possible one leader and the leader is Chelsea." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)