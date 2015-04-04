LONDON, April 4 Leaders Chelsea conceded one of the great Premier League goals but still had too much for Stoke City as they consolidated top spot with a 2-1 home victory on Saturday.

Eden Hazard's 39th-minute penalty rewarded the home side for almost complete domination but they went in at halftime level after Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam equalised out of the blue with a spectacular 60-metre shot.

A terrible mistake by Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic allowed Loic Remy to roll in Chelsea's winner after 62 minutes.

Victory stretched Chelsea's lead to seven points with eight matches left after Arsenal and Manchester United had earlier moved above champions Manchester City with victories.

It was not all good news, though, for Chelsea as their top scorer Diego Costa limped off with a hamstring injury shortly after coming on as a halftime substitute. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)