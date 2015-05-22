* Mourinho happy to stay at Chelsea

* Would consider another English club if he leaves champions

By Michael Hann

LONDON, May 22 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would not choose to leave the club he has just steered to another Premier League title but he is prepared to manage another English team, the Portuguese coach has told the BBC.

Mourinho, 52, said in an interview with the Football Focus programme, to be shown on Saturday, that having come back to Stamford Bridge in 2013 for a second spell in charge he would only leave if owner Roman Abramovich did not want him.

"I see myself coaching another club, yes, but I love Chelsea and I am in Mr Abramovich's hands and until then I'm here," he said. "The day Mr Abramovich thinks I'm not good enough for Chelsea, I want to work, and if possible in England too.

"Until Mr Abramovich says, I don't see myself going. Any club comes to me now and offers me a fantastic project, offers me twice my wages in the contract at Chelsea, no chance."

Mourinho's first spell in charge from 2004 to 2007 ended when his relationship with Abramovich broke down but the former Porto manager has enjoyed a successful return to the club.

Mourinho will receive a third Premier League winners' medal on Sunday but he is not feeling so charitable this time -- meaning no surprise souvenir for a lucky fan at Stamford Bridge.

After claiming a second English title in 2006 following a 3-0 win against Manchester United, Mourinho launched his medal and blazer into the crowd.

Chelsea host Sunderland in their final game of the season on Sunday where they will be presented with the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2010.

"My son now is collecting all my stuff," the Portuguese told a news conference on Friday. "He keeps everything.

"At that time (2006) he was too young, but in this moment he is collecting everything. Shirts, medals -- he steals everything from me."

Mourinho was named Premier League manager of the season for the third time following previous triumphs in 2005 and 2006.

"I was not waiting for it, I was never manager of the month, but I'm happy with it," he said.

"It's a club trophy, not an individual one. It's for me, my assistants, my players, everybody who works with me. It's something you don't just get by yourself.

"It's the icing on the cake but I work for the cake. The Premier League is the real cake but obviously to be the manager of the season is nice." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)