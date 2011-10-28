LONDON Oct 28 Chelsea were fined 20,000 pounds
($32,110) by the English FA on Friday after the club admitted a
charge of failing to ensure their players behaved properly
during last Sunday's London derby at Queens Park Rangers which
QPR won 1-0.
Chelsea had Jose Bosingwa and Didier Drogba sent off in an
eight minute spell in the first half at Loftus Road and had the
charge levelled against them for their players surrounding
referee Chris Foy following Bosingwa's red card.
The FA cited Chelsea for "failing to ensure their players
conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
The FA has also asked Chelsea's manager Andre Villas-Boas to
explain his comments after the match regarding the way Foy
handled the match.
The fall-out from the game has also included allegations of
racist abuse levelled against Chelsea and England captain John
Terry involving QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.
The FA has started another investigation. Terry has
strenuously denied the charges.
($1 = 0.623 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett)