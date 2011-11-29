LONDON Nov 29 Didier Drogba has refused
Chelsea's offer of a one-year contract extension and will go
wherever he is offered the most money next year after also
turning down a loan move to AC Milan, his agent said on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Ivory Coast striker has scored nearly 150
goals for Chelsea since moving from Olympique Marseille in 2004
for 24 million pounds ($37.4 million) and has helped the club to
win three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.
However, it now looks as if he will leave Stamford Bridge
for nothing when his contract expires next year.
Drogba was weighing up lucrative options including possible
moves to America, Russia or Asia, one of his agents, Thierno
Seydi, was widely quoted as saying by British media.
"Didier has had the offer of a one-year extension from
Chelsea. That does not suit us," Seydi said.
"We know what we want, where we want to go and what offers
we have. AC Milan came in for Didier on loan with an option to
buy but I said 'No' straight away. Their offer did not interest
us.
"At Didier's age, he has nothing left to prove as a player.
He will go where he is offered the most money.
"It could be the United States, Russia, Qatar or somewhere
else in Asia. Once you are well into your thirties you have to
go to a club where you can be certain you'll be able to pay your
bills.
"LA Galaxy are a possibility among many others. He has been
linked with Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia, as they pay well. But
neither Didier nor I have had an offer from them yet."
Drogba might not be the only veteran forward on his way out
of Stamford Bridge as Nicolas Anelka, 32, who has made only six
appearances this season, has been linked with a move to Chinese
club Shanghai Shenhua.
The former France international joined Chelsea from Bolton
for 15 million pounds in 2008 and has scored more than 70 goals
for the club.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)