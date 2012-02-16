LONDON Feb 16 Under-fire Chelsea manager
Andre Villas-Boas only needs the support of owner Roman
Abramovich to carry out his duties and does not require the full
backing of his squad, the Portuguese said on Thursday.
Media reports have suggested there was a row between the
coaching staff and players when they met up at the training
ground the day after last Saturday's disappointing 2-0 defeat at
Everton in the Premier League.
After the game Villas-Boas described it as Chelsea's worst
performance of the season.
Asked whether he still had the support of his players,
Villas-Boas told a news conference on Thursday: "They don't have
to back my project, only the owner needs to back my project".
The manager, speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fifth round
match against second-tier Birmingham City at Stamford Bridge,
denied there was a row during Sunday's get-together.
"There was a meeting of technical staff and players, nothing
dramatic," said Villas-Boas.
"Everybody understands we need more (than we are giving) and
responsibility for this must be shared between the players and
management."
Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League, outside the
qualifying places for next season's Champions League.
